Eastbound I-20 lane closures set for maintenance tonight

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Monday night, Superior Construction will work near Exit 1 of Interstate 20 at West Martintown Road to complete scheduled maintenance.

Drivers will see one travel lane and shoulder closures from 11 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Work is focused on the South Carolina side of eastbound I-20.

The exact time may change due to weather conditions.

There may be intermittent traffic pacing and lane and ramp closures that occur within the work zone.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert and watch for workers.

