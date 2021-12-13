Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Geminid meteor shower peaks. Best viewing is after 2 am when the moon is lower in the sky and dipping below the western horizon. You will need to have patience, let your eyes adjust for 15 minutes, and then get away from the city lights. You will need to get out in the country in a dark/rural setting to see the best show. The show will continue into early Tuesday morning before the sun comes up. Meteors will appear to radiate from the constellation of Gemini and Orion, but you can see them streaming all over the sky.

Temperatures will eventually get down to the low 30s for most areas along and north of I-20, mid 30s for areas south of I-20. Lows inside the I-520 will likely stay in the upper 30s. Winds will be calm.

Mostly sunny skies stick around today with light and variable winds during the day as high pressure builds over the region. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon.

Lows early Wednesday will be warmer in the upper 30s. In the afternoon, northern CSRA counties will stay in the low 60s for highs, but southern counties will likely reach the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast between 3-8 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy during the day.

Warmer afternoons expected Thursday with highs in the low 70s. Highs will warm up to the mid and upper 70s by Friday afternoon with clouds starting to increase across the region as moisture builds.

Our next front and chance for rain will be this weekend between Saturday and Sunday. Showers will be possible ahead of the front Saturday with warm highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lingering showers are expected Sunday along the front that will likely stall just south of the area and bring rain chances again into early next week. Keep it here for updates.

