Crash snarls eastbound I-20 traffic near Grovetown

Traffic
Traffic(Pexels.com)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash brought eastbound traffic to a standstill for more than an hour Monday on Interstate 20 near Grovetown.

The crash was reported before 10 a.m. just past Exit 190 in the area of the Columbia County weigh station.

Approaching 11:30 a.m., eastbound lanes were still closed between Baker Place and the weigh station, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Earlier, an accident closed lanes of South Carolina Highway 39 outside Ridge Spring in South Carolina. Those lanes had reopened by 11:20 a.m.

