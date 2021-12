GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Last week, a Georgia State Patrol trooper got a surprise

The trooper from Post 25-Grovetown stopped a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 20 in Columbia County, according to the agency.

However, the traffic stop resulted in the seizure of 71 pounds of suspected marijuana.

The investigation is ongoing.

