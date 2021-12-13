Christmas wish granted for S.C. 9-year-old battling Leukemia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Christmas came early this year for 9-year-old Coleman Bohannon, who has been at the Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah getting treatment for leukemia.

Monday he got gifts just for him. But also his family, who make the more than 2-hour drive from Hazlehurst for his treatment multiple days a week.

“We would not be able to do it without them. We wouldn’t,” said Coleman’s dad James.

The gifts came from listeners of 98.7 The River.

“It started with listeners saying, ‘we want to do something for a family, for a charity,’” said Mark Robertson of 98.7.

Sharing Coleman’s Christmas Wish on-air.

A wish that contained some things you can’t find in a store.

One heard by Savannah Police Sgt. Megan Nelson.

“When I heard this story about Coleman and his desire to be a police officer or firefighter when he grew up it kind of hit home. As a parent as an officer, there’s a lot of things there.”

So, Sgt. Nelson rallied the troops, of all kinds.

When Coleman went outside the hospital Monday, well, the gifts just kept coming.

Although the gifts are nice, there were two things Coleman couldn’t wait to do.

“I ain’t never been in a firetruck or a police car.”

Trying his hat as a firefighter, and quickly getting the hang of life as a police officer.

A day Coleman will never forget.

“I’ve got so much more than I ever have and I’m so thankful for that. This is going to be the best Christmas ever.”

But of all the gifts given out there’s one his parents may cherish more than any other.

“At least for this one day he’s not sick. He’s not sick today,” said James.

The gift, of hope.

“If you ever want to see a miracle comes to this parking lot and sit for one day and just watch what comes in and out,” said James and Lisa.

