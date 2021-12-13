Authorities urge precaution as river region residents face peak fire season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just last week three people in the river region died in house fires. And the Red Cross says in just the past few days they’ve helped 12 families who’ve lost their homes. It’s a trend emergency responders see every winter – which means, we’re still in peak fire season.

Last week at Azalea Park Apartments in Augusta seven families lost their homes when a fire destroyed one of the buildings. So what trends are responders seeing and what can we do to stay safe in our own homes?

We spoke with two people displaced by the fire and the emotional toll this damage is still setting in for them. Since this is the peak season – authorities fear this won’t be the last fire.

There’s a lot of rubble, ashes, and debris. But there’s nothing left for the 15 Azalea Park residents to hold on to.

“Literally this past week, we have responded to 12 families just in the past week who have lost their homes to home fires,” said Susan Everitt, Executive Director, Red Cross.

According to the Augusta Fire Department, as temperatures drop the risk for home fires heats up.

Already this month Augusta Fire has responded to 15 fire-related calls. Last December, they responded to 20 calls total. So calls are coming at a faster pace than a year ago. For every serious fire they respond to so does Red Cross.

“We respond to about 250 home fires every single year. So it’s literally five a week. But this past week we responded to 12 so that is definitely an uptick. But we’re hoping that is not a trend that we’re gonna see continuing,” said Everitt.

There have also been four home fire-related deaths in the CSRA just in the last seven days. The main reason we see more fires in the winter months is because people are trying to keep warm.

“You’re turning your heaters on maybe for the first time. There’s some clothes lying next to it or books or magazines or something that catches fire,” she said.

Cooking is another top cause as well as electrical issues. Augusta Fire says be careful when cooking and make sure you don’t overload power outlets. When it comes to space heaters – keep them off of carpet or rugs and don’t use them if they’re too old.

“If you have a working smoke alarm, you have about double the chances of surviving because you get that early detection that early notice. So if you have a smoke alarm, just take a second to test it,” said Everitt.

Right now, their caseworkers are on the path of getting nine of the Azalea Park families back into apartments. They hope to do so by the end of the week. The investigation into the cause of this fire is still ongoing but we’ll let you know when we learn more.

If you don’t have a working smoke detector the Red Cross or the fire department can give you one. You just have to give them a call.

