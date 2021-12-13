Adpted siblings re-unite after more than 50 years

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most people are familiar with programs like ancestry dot com or 23 and me as ways to learn more about family history.

Aiken County resident Beth Johnson had been separated from her siblings for more than fifty years because they were all adopted into different families.

Because of DNA testing, this year, Johnson and two of her siblings are celebrating their first Christmas together as a family.

After more than fifty years, Johnson said she did not want to miss another holiday with her siblings.

“I didn’t want another year to go by not knowing things because I may not have the opportunity tomorrow,” said Johnson.

Beth, Bethanie, and Anne were all adopted into different families, each with their own story.

“I was in foster care up until two and a half years old,” said Johnson.

“I was adopted at 5 weeks old, my parents were wonderful parents,” said Bethanie Gurley.

“I was adopted by my paternal grandparents actually, so I knew our birth mother,” said Anne Whisnant.

Johnson began looking for her siblings after receiving an Ancestry DNA kit and contacted Anne, the oldest.

“Beth and I soon met, uh we have just known each other for about two years now,” said Whisnant.

Anne then found Bethanie, her younger sister, and meeting was an opportunity Bethanie did not pass up, despite never having the desire to connect with her birth family.

“I looked at the letter as an opportunity give some peace to someone else.”

Two months ago, they united for the first time, and now their families are joining for Christmas.

" I thank God every day for the opportunity to know these ladies,” said Gurley.

Whisnant encourages any adoptee who wants to find their family, to take the leap.

Not every search is going to end up in a happy reunion, but I am so glad that ours did,” said Whisnant.

For Johnson, it means a sense of closure.

“I’m just overwhelmed with happiness, it’s a sense of, oh I don’t have to make up any more stories,” said Johnson.

The women also discovered they had a brother named Terry who passed away at the age of 31.

Johnson encourages any adoptees with the desire to find their birth families to start with a DNA kit.

Then, look into how the state you were born in handles adoption records.

South Carolina has open records, but Georgia’s are closed.

More information about adoption records is available for South Carolina and Georgia residents on each state’s website.

