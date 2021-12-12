Three-vehicle collision kills one in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed one person in Orangeburg County.

Vehicle one was a 2017 Toyota Corolla driven by a 19-year-old woman. Vehicle two is a Hyundai sedan driven by a 28-year-old woman.

Vehicle one and two were traveling north on SC 33 when a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair was attempting to cross the road.

Both vehicles struck the pedestrian. Troopers say that individual is deceased.

SCHP is still investigating this crash. Check back for updates.

