SCHP investigating fatal crash in McCormick County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in McCormick County that left one person dead.(WTOC)
By William Rioux
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
McCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in McCormick County that left one person dead.

Troopers say there were two vehicles involved in the accident. The driver of vehicle one was a 2001 Ford pickup truck traveling east on SC 23. The driver of the second vehicle, who is identified as a 15-year-old, was also driving a 2001 Ford pickup truck behind the first vehicle.

The juvenile attempted to pass driver one in the left lane. To avoid being hit, driver one swerved off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and went off the left side of the road. The vehicle overturned and hit a tree.

The driver was ejected and pronounced deceased on scene. They were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The juvenile was wearing a seatbelt and had no injuries.

This crash is still under investigation by the SCHP. Check back for updates.

