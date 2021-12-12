Advertisement

Reward for info on Clemson fraternity death up to $100,000

The reward for information that helps police solve the death of 19-year-old Clemson University...
The reward for information that helps police solve the death of 19-year-old Clemson University fraternity pledge Tucker Hipps, who fell from a bridge while running in 2014, is now $100,000.(Provided)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - The reward for information that helps police solve the death of a 19-year-old Clemson University fraternity pledge who fell from a bridge while running in 2014 is now $100,000.

Investigators say Tucker Hipps was running with other Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity brothers when he had an altercation with an older member.

Authorities say Hipps was ordered to walk on the guardrail of the state Highway 93 bridge over Lake Hartwell and fell, hitting his head on sharp rocks.

Hipps’ family has said they think his fraternity brothers know exactly what happened and can help police determine if anyone should be charged.

Investigators say Tucker Hipps was running with other Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity brothers...
Investigators say Tucker Hipps was running with other Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity brothers when he had an altercation with an older member. Authorities say Hipps was ordered to walk on the guardrail of the state Highway 93 bridge over Lake Hartwell and fell, hitting his head on sharp rocks.(Provided)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in McCormick County that left one...
SCHP investigating fatal crash in McCormick County
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Burglar met with gunfire after breaking into south Augusta home
This was the scene after the shootout in North Augusta.
Good Samaritan shares how he helped detain shootout suspect
Elton Beasley
Deputies looking for missing Augusta man
Downtown Augusta
Augusta’s canceled Christmas parade won’t be rescheduled

Latest News

Lt. Aaron Fittery
N. Augusta officer doing well after shooting; suspect identified
Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
A judge set bond Monday morning for Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh along with several...
Judge sets bond for Alex Murdaugh on latest charges
A flag hangs from a tree as two women carry items recovered from tornado wreckage Sunday, Dec....
Red Cross sends Ga., S.C. personnel to tornado-struck states