RCSO looking for missing Augusta man

Elton Beasley
Elton Beasley(wrdw)
By William Rioux
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the community’s help to locate a missing Augusta man.

The agency says Elton Beasley, 74, was last seen leaving his residence on the 2900 Block of Old Barton Chapel Road Augusta on Thursday, December 9th, 2021. Beasley was last seen wearing a yellow safety vest and riding a brown/tan bicycle.

He is known to frequent the 1900 Block of Haynie Drive and the area of Golden Camp Road. He is 5′10 and weighs 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Any information regarding the location of Elton Beasley, please contact any on-duty Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

