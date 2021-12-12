North Augusta community helps woman honor her late husband’s favorite holiday by putting up lights

NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Augusta woman recently lost her husband in a car accident, right before he was set to help decorate for the holidays, which led to her neighbors deciding she shouldn’t have to do it alone.

The light display on Carrol Landrum’s home features 16,000-17,00 lights.

This year, all of them were hung by nearly 25 neighbors who came out to show their support, and it all started with a Facebook post asking people to help Carrol Lanrum honor her husband’s memory.

When neighbors realized the display may not happen, they did what they could to honor Glenn Landrum’s memory.

“He had already put some of his lights out, he just never had a chance to put them up, so in honor of him and for Carrol, I had people coming out left and right,” said Rebecca Ward who made the Facebook Post asking for community support.

The Landrum’s started their display as a way to bring joy to others.

“He loved to help people, and he loved to see people happy,” said Ward.

Now the community is bringing joy to the family, when they feared it wouldn’t happen.

“This means the world to us, because he loved Christmas so much,” said Carrol Landrum. “We were so worried it wasn’t going to get done, and when so many people came out to do this, it was just amazing to see the support in this time of need for our family.”

Not everyone who pitched in knew Glenn or his family.

“It makes me feel grateful to think that there are still so many good people out there that are willing to lend a hand and do something so nice for someone they didn’t even know, that is in need,” said Landrum.

This support has provided Landrum with some light of her own.

“It has just helped ease a little bit of the pain, and made the tears happy tears instead of sad tears right now,” she said.

Bringing happiness to others is why they did it, and this year the community will be to thank for making others smile this season.

“It makes me glad everyone came out to do this so that everybody can enjoy it, not just myself,” said Landrum.

After difficult times for the Landrum family, it’s unity that is lighting the way.

“This shows what community is all about,” said Ward.

Landrum said her husband’s goal was to have between 20,000 and 25,000 lights in the display, but this year they did not add anything.

She plans to keep hanging lights and adding more decorations each year to reach that goal.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.