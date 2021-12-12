Eight year old hosts fundraiser for cancer research

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -A local kid from Columbia County decided to organize a fundraiser for the non-profit organization “Curing Kid’s Cancer.”

Today, they held a fun run dedicated to a girl named Ella, a young girl recently diagnosed with cancer.

Eight year old Asher Fairey is the young boy who came up with the idea of putting on a fun-run.

He said the idea started during a bike ride with his mom, and at first he didn’t know what he wanted to do just that he wanted to something to give back to his community.

“The idea of a race just came up to me,” said Fairey “So, then we made a fun run.”

“You know how you just have those movements where you get chills and you’re like “wow, this is such a special thing. And such an amazing kids to already be thinking outside of himself,” said Mikaela Hopkins, Partnership Manager for Curing Kids Cancer.

The event raised around $4,000 for T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) research.

Asher said that since his Aunt Mikaela works for curing kids cancer, he’d start out by donating to that organization, but he hopes to host another fundraiser next year.

