Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying clear and cool this evening with cold temperatures near freezing overnight. Temperatures will fall to the upper 20s and low 30s in to early Monday morning. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper 30s for areas around urban environments. Winds will be light overnight out of the northeast.

The work week will get off to a chilly start with freezing temperatures near 30 Monday morning and highs near average in the lower to mid 60s. Winds will be light and variable during the day.

From there, temperatures climb a few degrees each day with highs in the upper 60s Tuesday rising into the middle 70s by Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will be near freezing again Tuesday morning warming in the upper 40s by Friday morning. Once the rain passes through tonight, dry weather can be expected throughout the upcoming work week.

Our next front and chance for rain will likely be next weekend between Saturday and Sunday. Keep it here for updates.

