Woman stabbed to death in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office says they’re investigating an early morning stabbing.

According to Coroner Mark Bowen, 35-year-old Kelli Marie Lewis was found stabbed at least one time inside an apartment on the 2100 block of Broad Street.

Coroner Bowen says the call came in at 3:41 a.m. this morning, and Lewis was pronounced dead on scene less than an hour later.

No further details about the crime or investigation are available at this time. Check back for details.

