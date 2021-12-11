Team of Augusta Prep girls making strides in STEM based careers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Science, technology, engineering, and math. The STEM fields have typically been male-dominated. But now that’s changing and we’re introducing two local girls helping make it happen.

Kathryn Geoffroy and Hannah McDonough spend a lot of time working hard at school and more young women like them are heading for STEM based careers.

“I have a number of female students in my classes that are looking into medicine, that are looking into engineering,” said James Mason, science teacher at Augusta Prep. “We have a teacher here that is trying to get an engineering program off the ground and he’s seen a number of girls take advantage of that.”

Hannah and Katherine have been working on a challenge...to come up with a solution for transportation at SRS.

“An activity like this really makes them think about how these things connect, then of course they got to present it in front of a panel of engineers just like they would if they were actually presenting a proposal, for an actual job,” said Mason.

The Augusta Prep team actually won that competition and say this project is setting them up for a STEM based career.

“I am leaning much more toward an engineering perspective so this nuclear engineering with SRNS was really allowing me to see the opportunities that they presented with,” said Geoffroy.

“I’m hoping to do something in the medical field and I know that like the science and the maths are all like really crucial elements of that so I am trying to expose myself to as much as I can right now to help me in the future,” said McDonough.

And they want other girls to look into STEM.

“I think we’re at a definite point in the world where girls are given the opportunity to have a voice and do uh, make their ideas a reality,” said Geoffroy.

“It’s really rewarding and it’s fun to do so you should definitely get involved,” said McDonough.

It’s the first year SRS and Augusta University have hosted the competition but it won’t be the last.

Along with some great career experience the girls get a trophy and a gift card. And part of their project will be incorporated to the solution that SRNS is trying to create.

