North Augusta shootout suspect found to have history of crime

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An officer is home recovering and four suspects are behind bars after a police-chase-turned shootout in downtown North Augusta. Those moments were caught on witness cell phone video. But what led up to that scene?

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety tells us someone called to report a truck that was in a place that it shouldn’t be. The truck fled and hit another civilian at this intersection Georgia Avenue and Martintown Road. The wild car chase ended in downtown North Augusta right across from the Well’s Fargo bank.

Witnesses say the driver was shooting out of the window with a handgun as the truck was still moving. When it stopped, he grabbed the rifle.

Friday officers say that suspect is Thomas Airington and he’s being held in Aiken County Jail for assault and attempted murder charges.

We know now that the suspect in the incident is no stranger to law enforcement.

It looks like a scene out of an action movie – bullet holes in cop cars and shell casings scattered around the pavement in the heart of downtown North Augusta. It’s hard to comprehend.

“There’s no way that it’s happening and then you sort of think and go wait a minute,” said Kristi Sykes, North Augusta resident.

Sykes and her family live a block away from what sounded like a firing range.

“We hunkered down in here and we were furiously texting friends and searching to find out what was going on,” she said.

We asked when the last time something like this happened here.

“This is the first time I’ve seen something of this magnitude occur downtown in this particular area,” said Chief John Thomas, NADPS.

Police say the situation escalated quickly. The suspect Thomas Airington is no stranger to the law. But before Thursday North Augusta didn’t know about him.

“I wouldn’t say he was on our radar but we definitely found out this was a dangerous individual,” said Thomas.

That’s also when they found out he was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for drug charges. And the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says Airington has been arrested for having a weapon during a violent crime, drug possession and trafficking, and selling weapons.

“It looks like it came out of a movie and you don’t see that kind of thing every day so we’re just happy no ones hurt,” he said.

Chief Thomas says these incidents are rare but his guys are always ready.

“I want to assure every citizen of this city that we’re safe, you’re safe, everybody’s good, and we’re going to check on people. that is our priority and that will continue to be our priority,” he said.

As for Lt. Aaron Fittery – he was released from the hospital last night and is at home doing well. We’re told that a woman actually came by to check on him when he got shot and drove him to AU.

