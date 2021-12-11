Advertisement

Local students talk to International Space Station astronaut

By Will Volk
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local students got to connect with the International Space Station Friday and talk with an astronaut onboard. It’s a moment they’ve been waiting for for more than a year.

What is going through their minds? They’re about to do something many of us never will.

“We get to talk to astronauts that are in space,” said a Savannah River Academy student.

“Never thought I’d have the ability to talk to an astronaut, I feel like it’s just a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said a Savannah River Academy student.

“I’m feeling excited and just a little bit nervous,” said a Savannah River Academy student.

Their school the Savannah River Academy is the only one in Georgia to do it this year. What does it take to pull it off?

“Oh? Haha so much,” said Maribeth Burns, Head of School, Savannah River Academy.

Head of School Maribeth Burns says they’ve spent more than a year preparing for this moment. Their students are gonna talk to an astronaut live on the International Space Station using amateur radio.

Contact made. Students are talking to astronaut Thomas Marshburn. They only have about a 10-minute window while the ISS is above us.

“What is the most unusual thing you’ve seen or done in space? Over,” said a Savannah River Academy student.

Ten students got to come up and ask questions. While it only lasted 10 minutes – the memories will last a whole lot longer.

“This is just amazing for our kids I think they’re going to remember this for the rest of their lives,” said Burns.

Astronaut Thomas Marshburn
Astronaut Thomas Marshburn(WRDW)

