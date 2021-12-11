Local non-profit receives $20k grant to help address Augusta food insecurity

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Addressing food insecurity at the root of the problem. That’s what a local non-profit hopes to do with a $200,000 grant. The director says the new effort is something that’s never been done in Augusta. The project is tied closely to the Laney Walker and Harrisburg area.

The 15th Street Kroger used to be the only grocery store in two miles. But just yards away on the other side of the fence a new project is growing.

“We’re seeing not only access diminish but also the cost of food increase,” said Rebecca van Loenen, Augusta Locally Grown, Executive Director.

Augusta Locally Grown along with four other non-profits will call the Hub for Community Innovation home next year.

Inside their space in the hub Augusta Locally Grown will have classroom space, a greenhouse, and an indoor farmers market so rainy days won’t stop Harrisburg residents from getting fresh foods.

“We have seen an increase of the need of food access in the community...we don’t really have any kind of centralized studies to show food access need,” she said.

A $200,000 grant from the Department of Agriculture will help them out. With the grant, they’ll conduct a study to survey areas of the CSRA. Looking at infrastructure needs, local farmer capabilities, and finding exactly where fresh food is needed.

“At one point, we were the only food access spot for Harrisburg. when you put that into terms of thinking you’re like, oh wait, what we’re doing here is important and it needs to last,” said Loenen.

The study could take about nine months to complete.

In the meantime, Augusta’s Housing and Community Development is making plans too. They’re scouting a smaller urban grocer company to sell fresh affordable foods in Laney Walker. The goal is to build it next year.

“We have this facility where we literally take what we’ve been doing in the community and bring it all together,” she said.

Augusta Locally Grown also received another $14,000 grant. They’ll use that to start more pop-up farmer’s markets in low-income communities bringing the foods straight to the people who need it. The Hub is still on track to open in the spring.

