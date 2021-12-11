Advertisement

Drugs, stolen pistol, and quantity of cash seized during traffic stop in Orangeburg

Drugs, stolen pistol, and quantity of cash seized during traffic stop in Orangeburg
Drugs, stolen pistol, and quantity of cash seized during traffic stop in Orangeburg(Orangeburg Sheriff's Department)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department says a stolen pistol, quantity of cash, illegal narcotics, and drug paraphernalia were found during a traffic stop Friday.

Kyeshawn Stewart was taken into custody after an incident at the IHOP on North Road in Orangeburg around 5 a.m. Friday morning, according to officials. Deputies say they responded to a call of a vehicle causing damage in the area.

According to the report, Stewart was found after driving over the landscaping at the IHOP, and when deputies were able to approach him, they spotted a pistol in the floorboard of his car.

“From there it went downhill quick for this individual,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Once at the car, deputies noticed a pistol, which turned out to be stolen from Manning, officials say.

Ravenell says Stewart was taken into custody on charges of possession of a stolen pistol, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, and habitual traffic offender. According to the warrant, this was the Orangeburg man’s fifth driving under suspension offense.

A further inspection of the vehicle turned up more than $1,500 in cash, a quantity of a white rock-like substance believed to be crack cocaine, and digital scales, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

North Augusta shooting
Witness shares account of North Augusta shooting that injured officer
North Augusta Public Safety Officer shot in leg in downtown shooting incident
North Augusta officer injured in downtown shoot-out: What we know
From left: Thomas Michael Airington and Lt. Aaron Fittery
N. Augusta officer doing well after shooting; suspect identified
Thomas Michael Airington
Suspect in officer shooting has long list of offenses
Emily’s story and TikTok
I-TEAM | Social media and suicide: TikTok’s delayed response

Latest News

Woman stabbed to death in Augusta
Woman stabbed to death in Richmond County
North Augusta shooting
Good Samaritan shares story of helping officers detain suspect in North Augusta shooting
North Augusta shooting
Good Samaritan shares story of helping officers detain suspect in North Augusta shooting
SummerBelle Fair gives an interview at the State House in Columbia on Dec. 10, 2021 “I was...
10-year-old proposes bill to strengthen domestic violence prosecution, gets lawmakers’ backing