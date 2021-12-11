Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Expect a cloudy but dry and unseasonably warm day ahead of a cold front that will deliver a round of rain and thunderstorms tonight and seasonably cooler weather Sunday.

The daylight hours are expected to stay dry, but on the cloudy and breezy side with southerly winds at 12 to 17 mph. Depending on how much sunshine we receive today, high temperatures will climb into the middle or possibly even upper 70s. Widespread rain and possibly thunderstorms can be expected Saturday evening into Saturday night as the cold front responsible for the deadly tornadoes in Arkansas, Kentucky, and Tennessee passes through our region. An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm is possible here in the CSRA with the NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center putting our area in its Marginal (lowest threat level) for severe thunderstorms. The greatest chance of thunderstorms in the WRDW viewing area will be between from sunset until around midnight Saturday night.

Steady light rain can be expected throughout the overnight hours Saturday night into early Sunday morning, then the rain clears out by sunrise Sunday morning. Sunny and cooler conditions return Sunday with morning lows in the lower to middle 50s and highs near average in the lower 60s. Winds will be from the northeast between 7-12 mph.

The work week will get off to a chilly start with freezing temperatures in the lower 30s Monday morning and highs near average in the lower 60s. From there, temperatures climb a few degrees each day with highs in the upper 60s Tuesday rising into the middle 70s by Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will be near freezing again Tuesday morning warming in the upper 40s by Friday morning. Once the rain passes through tonight, dry weather can be expected throughout the upcoming work week.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.