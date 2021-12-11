Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Breezy Saturday with line of showers and storms showing up after sunset, then dry and much cooler Sunday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Steady light rain can be expected throughout the overnight hours into early Sunday morning, then the rain clears out by sunrise Sunday morning. Sunny and cooler conditions return Sunday with morning lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s and highs near average in the lower 60s. Winds will be from the northeast between 7-12 mph.

The work week will get off to a chilly start with freezing temperatures in the lower 30s Monday morning and highs near average in the lower 60s. From there, temperatures climb a few degrees each day with highs in the upper 60s Tuesday rising into the middle 70s by Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will be near freezing again Tuesday morning warming in the upper 40s by Friday morning. Once the rain passes through tonight, dry weather can be expected throughout the upcoming work week.

