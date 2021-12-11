City of Augusta cancels Christmas parade

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta announced Saturday’s Christmas parade is canceled.

“Out of the abundance of caution, the Augusta Christmas Parade scheduled for 6 pm today, Dec. 11, has been canceled due to inclement weather,” said Danielle Harris, Augusta’s Public Information Manager.

Harris tells us there are no plans to reschedule the parade.

