City of Augusta cancels Christmas parade

Downtown Augusta
Downtown Augusta(WRDW)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta announced Saturday’s Christmas parade is canceled.

“Out of the abundance of caution,  the Augusta Christmas Parade scheduled for 6 pm today, Dec. 11, has been canceled due to inclement weather,” said Danielle Harris, Augusta’s Public Information Manager.

Harris tells us there are no plans to reschedule the parade.

