Child psychologist discusses factors at play in increase of school threats

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local schools are hit with even more threats of violence. Just Thursday alone Columbia County authorities investigated a threatening social media post at Evans High School. And in Richmond County parents got a message about a threat on a bathroom wall at A.R. Johnson. We’re taking a look at this trend we’ve been seeing and what might be at the root of it.

Threats started coming in last week at Burke County High School. Since then eight other schools in Richmond, McDuffie, Aiken and Columbia County all have received some sort of threat either through an email, written on walls or social media.

We spoke with one child psychologist who says these situations tend to have a lot at play. Ultimately, he says it comes down to being actively involved in what your kids are doing.

The pandemic has not been easy on anyone’s mental health but Dale Peeples says initially our kids were the most optimistic about all the changes.

“As kids were stuck at home taken out of their routine you know we saw more trouble with depression and anxiety, families have been under a lot more stress with the pandemic which of course is going to lead to acting out so you do see some behavioral problems have worsened with the pandemics as well,” said Dale Peeples, Child and Adolescent Psychologist at MCG and AU.

He says violence and violent threats stem from many factors – it’s not uncommon for kids with depression to be more irritable and kids with ADHD to be more impulsive. But so are all adolescents.

“The developmental understanding of the finality of death young kids particularly don’t really understand the consequences of their actions if you’re talk about particularly about those kids just around puberty who might be engaging in some of these acts they usually haven’t really locked in yes this could be permanent what I’m doing here could result in irreversible harm,” he said.

He says it’s possible some of these threats are copycats – but now we have a heightened community response.

“A kid makes an inappropriate joke on social media after something like this their friends are more likely to talk it seriously and go and see an adult,” said Peeples.

He recommends when your child first gets a phone have full access to texts, social media, emails and monitor their use. As they show responsible use you can ease up but always continue to follow them and monitor from a distance.

Peeples says the Georgia Crisis and Access Line is a great resource for you to use. You can call or text them 24 hours a day during any type of mental health or substance abuse crisis and they will direct you to local resources to help. They also have a long list of other resources on their website georgiacollaborative.com.

