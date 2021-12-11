Advertisement

Burglar met with gunfire after breaking into Hephzibah home

Burglar met with gunfire after breaking into Hephzibah home (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Burglar met with gunfire after breaking into Hephzibah home (Source: Pixabay/stock image)(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a Hephzibah home owner confronted an intruder with gunshots after they broke into their property early Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office says they were called to the 2800 block of Cross Creek Road at around 1:26 a.m. for a burglary.

When they arrived, deputies were told that two suspects broke into the home. It’s believed one suspect fled, and the other was confronted by the homeowner, who then fired shots. After getting shot at, deputies say that second suspect also fled.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says this is still an active investigation.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta shooting
Witness shares account of North Augusta shooting that injured officer
North Augusta Public Safety Officer shot in leg in downtown shooting incident
North Augusta officer injured in downtown shoot-out: What we know
From left: Thomas Michael Airington and Lt. Aaron Fittery
N. Augusta officer doing well after shooting; suspect identified
Thomas Michael Airington
Suspect in officer shooting has long list of offenses
Emily’s story and TikTok
I-TEAM | Social media and suicide: TikTok’s delayed response

Latest News

Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse
Downtown Augusta
City of Augusta cancels Christmas parade
A Kentucky candle factory was leveled by a tornado in "one of the toughest nights" in state...
DCC: Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states
Woman stabbed to death in Augusta
Woman stabbed to death, stepfather in custody