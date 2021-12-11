Advertisement

1 dead, 5 injured at Arkansas nursing home during tornado outbreak

Damage was reported Friday evening at the Monette Manor nursing home in Monette. One person was...
Damage was reported Friday evening at the Monette Manor nursing home in Monette. One person was killed and five others were injured when a tornado went through the area.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Gray News staff and Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - One person was killed and five others were injured at a Monette, Arkansas, nursing home Friday evening as a tornado moved through the area, according to Craighead County Judge Marvin Day.

KAIT reports that Day said at least 20 people were trapped inside the nursing home.

A strong storm system caused the National Weather Service to issue several tornado warnings for the region.

There were reports of damage in the Monette and Leachville areas, especially near the Monette Manor area, due to storms.

Officials are also calling the damage in the Monette Manor area a “mass casualty” event.

Monette Manor has about 90 beds at the facility, according to the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

Day also issued a state of emergency for the Monette area.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta shooting
Witness shares account of North Augusta shooting that injured officer
North Augusta Public Safety Officer shot in leg in downtown shooting incident
North Augusta officer injured in downtown shoot-out: What we know
From left: Thomas Michael Airington and Lt. Aaron Fittery
N. Augusta officer doing well after shooting; suspect identified
Thomas Michael Airington
Suspect in officer shooting has long list of offenses
Emily’s story and TikTok
I-TEAM | Social media and suicide: TikTok’s delayed response

Latest News

This photo provided by Blue Origin shows, from left: Dylan Taylor, Lane Bess, Cameron Bess,...
LIVE: Blue Origin poised to send NFL, TV’s Strahan into space
Edwardsville Police Chief Michael Fillback delivers an updated about the Amazon warehouse...
Police chief delivers update on Amazon warehouse collapse
The Amazon distribution center is partially collapsed after being hit by a tornado on Friday,...
Dozens feared dead as tornadoes, storms strike US states
This photo provided by Blue Origin shows, from left: Dylan Taylor, Lane Bess, Cameron Bess,...
LIVE: Blue Origin with Strahan on board launches
Woman stabbed to death in Augusta
Woman stabbed to death in Richmond County