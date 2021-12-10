Witness shares account of North Augusta shooting that injured officer

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety is investigating a shooting downtown along Georgia Avenue between Buena Vista and Spring Grove.

North Augusta Public Safety tells us officers got involved in an incident around 4:30 p.m. Thursday and it led to shots being fired. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is now involved in the case.

What we know now is one public safety officer who is at least a 15-year veteran on the force was shot and taken to Augusta University Medical Center with injuries that are not life-threatening.

At least four suspects were in a Dodge Ram truck. Officers say all of them have been detained or are in custody.

One witness says as soon as he heard the gunshots, he started recording the whole thing.

A wild car chase ended in downtown North Augusta.

Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, a shoot-out between public safety officers and a suspect took place in broad daylight.

From this video, you can see how chaotic the scene was – it’s a miracle no one was killed:

“We went to the window and saw the vehicle out there. We heard the first two shots. I immediately started recording,” said Ned Maner, a witness.

Witnesses say the driver was shooting out of the window with a handgun as the truck was still moving. When it stopped, he grabbed a rifle.

“We heard at least 50 shots, maybe more, coming from various guns from both sides from the police and assailants as people were driving by,” said Maner.

In the video, you can see the suspect surrender to officers as they take him down to the ground.

“The assailant did not appear to be harmed. He turned himself in and placed two weapons on the rooftop of the vehicle. It was a Black Dodge Ram,” Maner said. “We’re just lucky to be in North Augusta, where the brave officers are staffed here and taken care of all our citizens and we appreciate them being on scene.”

Other than the officer being shot, there were no reported injuries from the incident – which is honestly a miracle in the middle of the day in a busy part of downtown.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.