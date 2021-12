Suspect in officer shooting has long list of offenses

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The man accused of shooting a North Augusta Department of Public Safety officer has an extensive history of offenses being filed against him.

Thomas Michael Airington, of Clarks Hill, is being held in Aiken County jail on suspicion of assault/attempted murder after a shoot-out Thursday.

Unrelated to the shoot-out, he’s being held on suspicion of with weapon possession during a violent crime, multiple drug charges, weapons sales/deliveries, drug trafficking and drug possession.

MORE COVERAGE:

Authorities said he was wanted by U.S. marshals on drug charges when North Augusta officers were called to the 400 block of Georgia Avenue to investigate a report of suspicious activity around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Instead, they got a shoot-out after finding at least four suspects in a Dodge Ram truck.

Witnesses said the driver was shooting out of the window with a handgun as the truck was still moving. When it stopped, he grabbed a rifle, witnesses said.

From left: Thomas Michael Airington and Lt. Aaron Fittery (WRDW)

By the time it ended, Lt. Aaron Fittery had been wounded in the leg.

All of the truck’s occupants were arrested, with Airington being the main suspect.

It wasn’t his first encounter with the law. A records check revealed dozens of charges had been filed against him over the years, although some had been dropped and others never prosecuted.

A bail bond company had even advertised a reward for information leading to his capture:

A bail bond company offered a reward for information leading to the capture of Thomas M. Airington. (WRDW)

Here’s a look at some of the offenses he’s been accused of:

Case Filing Date: 05/16/2007. Court Offense: SALE OR DELIVERY OF PISTOL TO, AND POSSESSION BY, CERTAIN PERSONS UNLAWFUL. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 01/08/2008

Case Filing Date: 05/16/2007. Court Offense: POSS. OF OTHER CONTROLLED SUB. IN SCHED. I TO V - 2ND OR SUB. OFFENSE. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. 01/08/2008

Case Filing Date: 05/16/2007. Court Offense: POSS. OF OTHER CONTROLLED SUB. IN SCHED. I TO V - 2ND OR SUB. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 01/17/2008

Case Filing Date: 05/16/2007. Court Offense: POSS. OF OTHER CONTROLLED SUB. IN SCHED. I TO V - 2ND OR SUB. OFFENSE. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 01/08/2008

Case Filing Date: 05/16/2007. Court Offense: TRAFFICKING IN ICE, CRANK OR CRACK - 10 G OR MORE, BUT LESS THAN 28 G – 3RD. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 01/08/2008

Case Filing Date: 05/16/2007. Court Offense: SALE OR DELIVERY OF PISTOL TO, AND POSSESSION BY, CERTAIN PERSONS UNLAWFUL. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 01/08/2008

Case Filing Date: 05/16/2007. Court Offense: WEAPONS / SALE OR DELIVERY OF PISTOL TO, AND POSSESSION BY, CERTAIN PERSONS. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 01/08/2008

Case Filing Date: 05/16/2007. Court Offense: DRUGS / POSS. OF OTHER CONTROLLED SUB. IN SCHED. I TO V - 2ND OR SUB. OFFEN. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 01/08/2008

Case Filing Date: 05/16/2007. Arrest Date: 05/09/2007. Court Offense: DRUGS / POSS. OF OTHER CONTROLLED SUB. IN SCHED. I TO V - 2ND OR SUB. OFFEN. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 01/17/2008

Case Filing Date: 05/16/2007. Court Offense: DRUGS / POSS. OF OTHER CONTROLLED SUB. IN SCHED. I TO V - 2ND OR SUB. OFFEN. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 01/08/2008

Case Filing Date: 05/16/2007. Court Offense: DRUGS / TRAFFICKING IN ICE, CRANK OR CRACK - 10 G OR MORE, BUT LESS THAN 28. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 01/08/2008

Case Filing Date: 05/16/2007. Court Offense: WEAPONS / SALE OR DELIVERY OF PISTOL TO, AND POSSESSION BY, CERTAIN PERSONS. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 01/08/2008

Case Filing Date: 12/16/2004. Court Offense: ASSAULT AND BATTERY OF A HIGH AND AGGRAVATED NATURE (ABHAN). Court Disposition: PLED GUILTY Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 12/16/2004

Case Filing Date: 12/16/2004. Court Offense: ASSAULT / ASSAULT AND BATTERY OF A HIGH AND AGGRAVATED NATURE (ABHAN). Court Disposition: PLED GUILTY Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 12/16/2004

Case Filing Date: 10/07/2004. Court Offense: LYNCHING SECOND DEGREE. Court Disposition: PRELIMINARY HEARING WAIVED Status: WAIVED. Court Disposition Date: 10/13/2004

Case Filing Date: 08/02/2004. Court Offense: LYNCHING - SECOND DEGREE. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 12/16/2004

Case Filing Date: 08/02/2004. Court Offense: LYNCHING / LYNCHING - SECOND DEGREE. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 12/16/2004

Case Filing Date: 09/26/2003. Court Offense: PUBLIC DISORDERLY CONDUCT. Court Disposition: FORFEITURE / CRIMINAL TRAFFIC Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 10/28/2003

Case Filing Date: 01/28/2000. Court Offense: BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL, LUBRICANTS STORED. Court Disposition: PLED GUILTY Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 04/24/2000

Case Filing Date: 01/28/2000. Court Offense: BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL, LUBRICANTS STORED. Court Disposition: PLED GUILTY Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 04/24/2000

Case Filing Date: 01/28/2000. Arrest Date: 01/17/2000. Court Offense: BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL, LUBRICANTS STORED. Court Disposition: PLED GUILTY Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 04/24/2000

Case Filing Date: 01/28/2000. Court Offense: BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL, LUBRICANTS STORED. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 04/24/2000

Case Filing Date: 01/28/2000. Court Offense: BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL, LUBRICANTS STORED. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 04/24/2000

Case Filing Date: 01/28/2000. Arrest Date: 01/17/2000. Court Offense: BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL, LUBRICANTS STORED. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 04/24/2000

Case Filing Date: 01/28/2000. Court Offense: BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL, LUBRICANTS STORED. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 04/24/2000

Case Filing Date: 01/28/2000. Court Offense: BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL, LUBRICANTS STORED. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 04/24/2000

Case Filing Date: 01/28/2000. Court Offense: BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL, LUBRICANTS STORED. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 04/24/2000

Case Filing Date: 01/28/2000. Court Offense: BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL, LUBRICANTS STORED. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 04/24/2000

Case Filing Date: 01/28/2000. Court Offense: BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL, LUBRICANTS STORED. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 04/24/2000

Case Filing Date: 01/28/2000. Court Offense: BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL, LUBRICANTS STORED. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 04/24/2000

Case Filing Date: 01/28/2000. Court Offense: BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL, LUBRICANTS STORED. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 04/24/2000

Case Filing Date: 01/28/2000. Court Offense: BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL, LUBRICANTS STORED. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 04/24/2000

Case Filing Date: 01/28/2000. Court Offense: LARCENY / BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL, LUBRICAN. Court Disposition: PLED GUILTY Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 04/24/2000

Case Filing Date: 01/28/2000. Court Offense: LARCENY / BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL, LUBRICAN. Court Disposition: PLED GUILTY Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 04/24/2000

Case Filing Date: 01/28/2000. Court Offense: LARCENY / BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL, LUBRICAN. Court Disposition: PLED GUILTY Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 04/24/2000

Case Filing Date: 01/28/2000. Court Offense: LARCENY / BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL, LUBRICAN. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 04/24/2000

Case Filing Date: 01/28/2000. Court Offense: LARCENY / BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL, LUBRICAN. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 04/24/2000

Case Filing Date: 01/28/2000. Court Offense: LARCENY / BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL, LUBRICAN. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 04/24/2000

Case Filing Date: 01/28/2000. Court Offense: LARCENY / BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL, LUBRICAN. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 04/24/2000

Case Filing Date: 01/28/2000. Court Offense: LARCENY / BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL, LUBRICAN. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 04/24/2000

Case Filing Date: 01/28/2000. Court Offense: LARCENY / BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL, LUBRICAN. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 04/24/2000

Case Filing Date: 01/28/2000. Court Offense: LARCENY / BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL, LUBRICAN. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 04/24/2000

Case Filing Date: 01/28/2000. Court Offense: LARCENY / BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL, LUBRICAN. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 04/24/2000

Case Filing Date: 01/28/2000. Court Offense: LARCENY / BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL, LUBRICAN. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 04/24/2000

Case Filing Date: 01/28/2000. Court Offense: LARCENY / BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL, LUBRICAN. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 04/24/2000

Case Filing Date: 01/28/2000. Court Offense: LARCENY / BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL, LUBRICAN. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 04/24/2000

Case Filing Date: 07/21/1998. Court Offense: ARSON - THIRD DEGREE. Court Disposition: DISMISSED AT PRELIMARY HEARING Status: DISMISSED. Court Disposition Date: 08/19/1998

Case Filing Date: 07/21/1998. Court Offense: BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL, LUBRICANTS STORED. Court Disposition: DISMISSED AT PRELIMARY HEARING Status: DISMISSED. Court Disposition Date: 08/19/1998

Case Filing Date: 07/21/1998. Court Offense: ARSON / ARSON - THIRD DEGREE. Court Disposition: DISMISSED AT PRELIMARY HEARING Status: DISMISSED. Court Disposition Date: 08/19/1998

Case Filing Date: 07/21/1998. Court Offense: LARCENY / BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL, LUBRICAN. Court Disposition: DISMISSED AT PRELIMARY HEARING Status: DISMISSED. Court Disposition Date: 08/19/1998

Case Filing Date: 07/16/1998. Court Offense: GRAND LARCENY, VALUE $5,000 OR MORE. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 03/15/1999

Case Filing Date: 07/16/1998. Court Offense: BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL, LUBRICANTS STORED. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 03/15/1999

Case Filing Date: 07/16/1998. Court Offense: LARCENY / GRAND LARCENY, VALUE $5,000 OR MORE. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 03/15/1999

Case Filing Date: 07/16/1998. Court Offense: LARCENY / BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL, LUBRICAN. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 03/15/1999

Case Filing Date: 05/08/1998. Court Offense: POSS. OF OTHER CONTROLLED SUB. IN SCHED. I TO V - 2ND OR SUB. OFFENSE. Court Disposition: PLED GUILTY Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 11/04/1999

Case Filing Date: 05/08/1998. Court Offense: DRUGS / POSS. OF OTHER CONTROLLED SUB. IN SCHED. I TO V - 2ND OR SUB. OFFEN. Court Disposition: PLED GUILTY Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 11/04/1999

Case Filing Date: 01/06/1998. Court Offense: BURGLARY (NON - VIOLENT) (AFTER JUNE 20, 1985) - SECOND DEGREE. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 06/03/1998

Case Filing Date: 01/06/1998. Court Offense: BURGLARY / BURGLARY (NON - VIOLENT) (AFTER JUNE 20, 1985) - SECOND DEGREE. Court Disposition: NOLLE PROSEQUI Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 06/03/1998

Case Filing Date: 06/17/1997. Court Offense: FORGERY, VALUE LESS THAN $5,000. Court Disposition: PLED GUILTY Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 05/29/1998

Case Filing Date: 06/17/1997. Court Offense: FORGERY, VALUE LESS THAN $5,000. Court Disposition: PLED GUILTY Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 05/29/1998

Case Filing Date: 06/17/1997. Court Offense: FORGERY / FORGERY, VALUE LESS THAN $5,000. Court Disposition: PLED GUILTY Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 05/29/1998

Case Filing Date: 06/17/1997. Court Offense: FORGERY / FORGERY, VALUE LESS THAN $5,000. Court Disposition: PLED GUILTY Status: DISPOSED. Court Disposition Date: 05/29/1998

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.