New reports of gunshots investigated in downtown North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Department of Public Safety confirms they responded early Friday to reports of shots being fired near the Hammonds Ferry area in downtown North Augusta.

Dispatchers tell us multiple calls came in regarding possible gunshots in the area around 2:20 a.m. Friday.

Responding officers didn’t find anything at the scene.

It was just a couple blocks away from a shoot-out on Georgia Avenue about 10 hours earlier that sent an officer to the hospital.

