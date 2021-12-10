Advertisement

New reports of gunshots investigated in downtown North Augusta

North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers respond to reports of shots fired.
North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers respond to reports of shots fired.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:43 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Department of Public Safety confirms they responded early Friday to reports of shots being fired near the Hammonds Ferry area in downtown North Augusta.

Dispatchers tell us multiple calls came in regarding possible gunshots in the area around 2:20 a.m. Friday.

Responding officers didn’t find anything at the scene.

It was just a couple blocks away from a shoot-out on Georgia Avenue about 10 hours earlier that sent an officer to the hospital.

Witness shares account of downtown North Augusta shooting leaving one officer injured

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta Public Safety Officer shot in leg in downtown shooting incident
North Augusta officer injured in downtown shoot-out: What we know
Emily's story
I-TEAM: Hoping to help others, mom shares story of daughter’s suicide
North Augusta shooting
Witness shares account of North Augusta shooting that injured officer
A fire late Dec. 8, 2021, displaced 15 people at the Azalea Park Apartments in Augusta.
Separate Augusta fires kill 82-year-old woman, displace 15
DeKalb McDonald's dispute
Ga. McDonald’s staffer reportedly draws gun in dispute over mask

Latest News

From left: Thomas Michael Airington and Lt. Aaron Fittery
N. Augusta officer doing well after shooting; suspect identified
Mitchell Devontae Taylor
Have you seen this Richmond County home invasion suspect?
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Deadly pattern develops: Local fires kill 4 people in a week
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
Dominion Energy
North Augusta residents cope with overnight power outages