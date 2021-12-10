One on One with Richard Rogers | Exclusive interview with David Perdue

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our own Richard Rogers spoke one-on-one with David Perdue in an exclusive interview. During the interview Richard asked Perdue about his relationship with the former President.

“What do you say to those Republican voters who are not comfortable with your ties to the former President?” said Richard Rogers.

“Well the reality is that here in Georgia the Republican party is divided. people say, David why are you getting into this race you’re going to divide the party? My answer is no, we’re already divided. I was happy to serve with the president to implement his agenda. that was such a success. It created the greatest economic turnaround in U.S. history,” said David Perdue.

David Perdue is one of several Republicans running for governor here in Georgia. Meanwhile, Stacy Abrams is currently the only Democrat in the race. You’ll have your chance to head to the ballot box next November.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.