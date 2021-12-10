N. Augusta officer doing well after shooting; suspect identified

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have identified the suspect in the shooting of a North Augusta Department of Public Safety officer.

North Augusta Director of Public Safety John Thomas held a news conference just after 11:30 a.m. Friday where he gave more details about Thursday’s incident.

The suspect, Thomas Michael Airington, is being held in Aiken County jail, according to jail records.

The injured officer was identified as Lt. Aaron Fittery, a 15-year veteran of the force whose injury to the leg was not life-threatening. After treatment at Augusta University Medical Center, he was doing well and recovering at home Friday, according to Thomas.

Thomas said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday as officers were responding to a report of suspicious activity.

At least four suspects were in a Dodge Ram truck when the gunfire broke out in the 400 block of Georgia Avenue across from the Wells Fargo bank branch and Gary’s Hamburgers.

Video shows officers approach the Dodge truck, then quickly run away. We can see that the passenger side window of the truck was cracked and blown out. There were four people riding in the truck at the time of the incident.

Witnesses say the driver was shooting out of the window with a handgun as the truck was still moving. When it stopped, he grabbed a rifle, witnesses said.

All of the people in the truck have been detained or are in custody, and Airington is the primary suspect, according to authorities. He’s currently in Aiken County jail on suspicion of assault/attempted murder, according to jail records.

From left: Thomas Michael Airington and Lt. Aaron Fittery (WRDW)

One of the heroes of Thursday’s incident was a good Samaritan who stopped and asked an injured Fittery if he was OK. That good Samaritan’s identity remains unknown, according to Thomas.

Thomas had praise for officers who he said showed great restraint as at least a couple returned fire during Thursday’s shoot-out.

Other than the officer being shot, there were no reported injuries from the incident – which is honestly a miracle in the middle of the day in a busy part of downtown.

Thomas also had praise for dispatchers in how they allocated resources quickly and efficiently.

Thomas had a message to the people of the city that they are safe.

“This doesn’t happen on North Augusta a lot,” he said.

“We’re safe, you’re safe, everybody’s good,” he said at Friday’s news conference.

He said his agency’s work is done because the case has been turned over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, which investigates officer-involved shootings in the state.

The incident was the 36th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2021. In 2020, there were 49 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; none involved the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

A witness describes the shoot-out

From this video, you can see how chaotic the scene was – it’s a miracle no one was killed:

“We went to the window and saw the vehicle out there. We heard the first two shots. I immediately started recording,” said Ned Maner, a witness.

“We heard at least 50 shots, maybe more, coming from various guns from both sides from the police and assailants as people were driving by,” said Maner.

In the video, you can see the suspect surrender to officers as they take him down to the ground.

“The assailant did not appear to be harmed. He turned himself in and placed two weapons on the rooftop of the vehicle. It was a Black Dodge Ram,” Maner said. “We’re just lucky to be in North Augusta, where the brave officers are staffed here and taken care of all our citizens and we appreciate them being on scene.”

The SLED investigation

SLED said it conducts law enforcement officer involved shooting investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident.

SLED says its goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible under the circumstances.

SLED agents will conduct interviews with all potential witnesses in this matter. Further, SLED will collect all relevant evidence and will forensically test such evidence as needed.

Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.

