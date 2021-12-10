North Augusta residents cope with overnight power outages

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dominion Energy early Friday reported four power outages in downtown North Augusta.

The outages were near the Living History Park.

Officials said about 145 customers were affected.

The power was out sometime soon after midnight, and all of the outages had been cleared up by 8 a.m., according to Dominion.

There were reports of a car slamming into a power pole in the area, but those are unconfirmed and it’s not clear whether it had anything to do with the outages.

