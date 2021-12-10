Advertisement

Looking at code issues at Azalea Park after fire displaces 15

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fifteen people aren’t able to go home after a fire destroyed part of an Augusta apartment complex. Crews worked to put out flames at Azalea Park Apartments on Thursday night.

Everyone who lives in Building M made it out safely. Now the Red Cross is helping the people who’ve been displaced.

MORE | Separate Augusta fires kill 82-year-old woman, displace 15

But the damage is significant. The entire roof is gone and now it is just skeletal remains. The windows up top are shattered and debris is still covering the ground. The Red Cross says seven different families were affected, with kids ranging from 3 months old to teenagers.

We spoke with a woman Thursday who lived in these apartments early this year. She says she was so afraid for her well-being, she moved out after 11 days. She says her apartment had only one smoke detector that didn’t work. Code enforcement has over 200 code enforcement violations in the last three years. Including Building M.

But the former resident says things need to change now for the people who live there.

MORE | Elderly sisters identified as victims of deadly Aiken County fire

“We could have been looking at a massive fire that killed 15 people, you know, and it’s just so much, and I feel sorry for them because it’s getting close to the holidays. They have to be placed places, you know. People want to be in the comforts of their home, they want to set up their tree. They’ve got food in their refrigerator, they’re ready for their loved ones to come up, and I feel so sorry. I feel really sorry for them,” said Garian Henry, a former Azalea Park Apartments resident.

We’re working with code enforcement to get copies of the violations in this specific building.

After our I-Team report aired, code enforcement went to commissioners for the first time in years and took action against Azalea Park’s business license. It’s on probation through the end of the year, when the city will take another look at whether it has fixed all of the code violations.

Investigators say they’re still looking to find the exact cause of the fire.

MORE | Public safety agencies hope money will help with staffing crunch

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta Public Safety Officer shot in leg in downtown shooting incident
North Augusta officer injured in downtown shoot-out: What we know
Emily's story
I-TEAM: Hoping to help others, mom shares story of daughter’s suicide
North Augusta shooting
Witness shares account of North Augusta shooting that injured officer
A fire late Dec. 8, 2021, displaced 15 people at the Azalea Park Apartments in Augusta.
Separate Augusta fires kill 82-year-old woman, displace 15
DeKalb McDonald's dispute
Ga. McDonald’s staffer reportedly draws gun in dispute over mask

Latest News

From left: Thomas Michael Airington and Lt. Aaron Fittery
N. Augusta officer doing well after shooting; suspect identified
Mitchell Devontae Taylor
Have you seen this Richmond County home invasion suspect?
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Deadly pattern develops: Local fires kill 4 people in a week
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
Dominion Energy
North Augusta residents cope with overnight power outages