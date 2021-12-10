Local leaders participate in annual Christmas event ‘A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nine community leaders shared in the Christmas spirit Thursday night at The Guild of Sacred Heart Cultural Center’s 34th annual ‘A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols.’

This year’s event was dedicated to our community’s first responders and heroes. The night featured community leaders like Sheriff Roundtree and Dr. Phillip Coule as readers of the 9 lessons.

The event also featured the beautiful voices of the Saint Paul’s Church choir and the Davidson Chorale singing a collection of carols and hymns.

This year’s event was held under the direction of Keith Shafer.

For more information on upcoming holiday events at The Guild of Sacred Heart Cultural Center visit www.sacredheartaugusta.org.

