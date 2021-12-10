Advertisement

Local leaders participate in annual Christmas event ‘A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols’

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols
A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nine community leaders shared in the Christmas spirit Thursday night at The Guild of Sacred Heart Cultural Center’s 34th annual ‘A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols.’

This year’s event was dedicated to our community’s first responders and heroes. The night featured community leaders like Sheriff Roundtree and Dr. Phillip Coule as readers of the 9 lessons.

The event also featured the beautiful voices of the Saint Paul’s Church choir and the Davidson Chorale singing a collection of carols and hymns.

MORE: | Local church gearing up for 43rd annual singing Christmas tree

This year’s event was held under the direction of Keith Shafer.

For more information on upcoming holiday events at The Guild of Sacred Heart Cultural Center visit www.sacredheartaugusta.org.

Local leaders participate in annual Christmas event ‘A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols’
Local leaders participate in annual Christmas event ‘A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols’(WRDW)
A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols
A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols(WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta Public Safety Officer shot in leg in downtown shooting incident
North Augusta officer injured in downtown shoot-out: What we know
Emily's story
I-TEAM: Hoping to help others, mom shares story of daughter’s suicide
North Augusta shooting
Witness shares account of North Augusta shooting that injured officer
A fire late Dec. 8, 2021, displaced 15 people at the Azalea Park Apartments in Augusta.
Separate Augusta fires kill 82-year-old woman, displace 15
DeKalb McDonald's dispute
Ga. McDonald’s staffer reportedly draws gun in dispute over mask

Latest News

From left: Thomas Michael Airington and Lt. Aaron Fittery
N. Augusta officer doing well after shooting; suspect identified
Mitchell Devontae Taylor
Have you seen this Richmond County home invasion suspect?
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Deadly pattern develops: Local fires kill 4 people in a week
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
Dominion Energy
North Augusta residents cope with overnight power outages