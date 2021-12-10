Advertisement

I-TEAM | After suicide, scammers targeted GoFundMe site, cops say

By Meredith Anderson
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s no secret scammers take advantage of the holiday season. We’ve already told you how crimes of that nature tend to ramp up this time of year.

Lately, it seems they’re stooping to new lows, and Grovetown police want to warn you.

This is beyond heartbreaking.

We told you about Emily Zavala, who friends also knew as Elijah.

Family members tell us she was the victim of a sexual assault. Kain Lord, 17, is accused of binding and raping a female victim. They also say he used a blade to carve his name into her.

Two days after his arrest, Emily took her own life.

Her mom found her body.

She says Emily had been seeing a therapist, and she was excited about getting her learner’s permit later this month when she turned 15. Mom never saw this coming.

Janet Majewski: “I can go on because I know she does hurt anymore. I know God came right down lifted her up. My baby’s not gonna hurt anymore, and that’s one thing that helps me.”

In the wake of this devastation, Grovetown Public Safety officers say scammers targeted the family’s GoFundMe page. Investigators say crooks used the page to contact donors to get Amazon gift cards that were supposedly for the family.

That’s why police helped to set up a fund at Queensboro Bank. You can go into any branch. Just let the teller know it’s the “Celebrating Emily” fund for Janet Majewski.

GoFundMe takes a percentage, but officers say every cent donated to the “Celebrating Emily” fund at the bank will go to the family.

Emily/Elijah’s memorial service is this Friday at 11 a.m. at Kings Funeral Home in Martinez.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta Public Safety Officer shot in leg in downtown shooting incident
North Augusta officer injured in downtown shoot-out: What we know
Emily's story
I-TEAM: Hoping to help others, mom shares story of daughter’s suicide
North Augusta shooting
Witness shares account of North Augusta shooting that injured officer
A fire late Dec. 8, 2021, displaced 15 people at the Azalea Park Apartments in Augusta.
Separate Augusta fires kill 82-year-old woman, displace 15
DeKalb McDonald's dispute
Ga. McDonald’s staffer reportedly draws gun in dispute over mask

Latest News

From left: Thomas Michael Airington and Lt. Aaron Fittery
N. Augusta officer doing well after shooting; suspect identified
Mitchell Devontae Taylor
Have you seen this Richmond County home invasion suspect?
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Deadly pattern develops: Local fires kill 4 people in a week
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
Dominion Energy
North Augusta residents cope with overnight power outages