I-TEAM | After suicide, scammers targeted GoFundMe site, cops say

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s no secret scammers take advantage of the holiday season. We’ve already told you how crimes of that nature tend to ramp up this time of year.

Lately, it seems they’re stooping to new lows, and Grovetown police want to warn you.

This is beyond heartbreaking.

We told you about Emily Zavala, who friends also knew as Elijah.

Family members tell us she was the victim of a sexual assault. Kain Lord, 17, is accused of binding and raping a female victim. They also say he used a blade to carve his name into her.

Two days after his arrest, Emily took her own life.

Her mom found her body.

She says Emily had been seeing a therapist, and she was excited about getting her learner’s permit later this month when she turned 15. Mom never saw this coming.

Janet Majewski: “I can go on because I know she does hurt anymore. I know God came right down lifted her up. My baby’s not gonna hurt anymore, and that’s one thing that helps me.”

In the wake of this devastation, Grovetown Public Safety officers say scammers targeted the family’s GoFundMe page. Investigators say crooks used the page to contact donors to get Amazon gift cards that were supposedly for the family.

That’s why police helped to set up a fund at Queensboro Bank. You can go into any branch. Just let the teller know it’s the “Celebrating Emily” fund for Janet Majewski.

GoFundMe takes a percentage, but officers say every cent donated to the “Celebrating Emily” fund at the bank will go to the family.

Emily/Elijah’s memorial service is this Friday at 11 a.m. at Kings Funeral Home in Martinez.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.