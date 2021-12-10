Have you seen this Richmond County home invasion suspect?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies want the public to be on the lookout for a suspect in a home invasion.

The invasion occurred Thursday, and authorities said suspect Mitchell Devontae Taylor, 23, should be considered armed and dangerous.

He’s described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities also released a photo of him.

Anyone who comes in contact with him or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Stephen Brown or any on-call investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-4848 or 706-821-1020.

