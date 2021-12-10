Georgia cotton farmers donate socks to Homeless Resource Network

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Farmers from the Georgia Cotton Commission donated socks to the Homeless Resource Network on Friday.

They wanted to give back to local communities because they know, like themselves, everyone has taken a hit due to COVID.

The cotton farmers donated 1,127 pairs of socks to help serve the needy, being that socks are a high demand item especially here in Columbus all the way down to Randolph County.

“I just think it’s important to give back to your community and our communities have had a hard time through COVID just like our producers have and it’s important to know we’re all in this together whether we’re in a larger city like Columbus or in our rural area,” said Taylor Silos, Executive Director of the Georgia Cotton Commission.

This was their third year giving back some of their harvest.

