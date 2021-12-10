Advertisement

Friends and family eulogize Bob Dole at the National Cathedral

By Peter Zampa
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The national honors for a Heartland hero continued Friday at the National Cathedral. Folks from around the country had another opportunity to say goodbye to the late Senator Bob Dole at his funeral service in the nation’s capital.

It was an invite-only service for the World War II veteran and longtime legislator, bringing presidents, lawmakers, friends and family together. The morning began at the US Capitol following his lying in state, his casket removed from the Capitol Rotunda and driven across town.

At the National Cathedral, family and friends eulogized the Russell, Kansas native, in the same church he married his wife of 46 years.

“He came into the arena with certain guiding principles. To begin with, devotion to country, to fair play, to decency, to dignity, to honor,” said President Joe Biden, making public remarks about his friend and colleague for the second day in a row.

President Biden served with Dole for decades in the U.S. Senate. Former Kansas Senator Pat Roberts also was in attendance to recognize his late friend.

“He along with his hero Dwight David Eisenhower are Kansas’ favorite sons and they represent the vision and the promise of America,” said Roberts.

Roberts highlighted Dole’s ability to connect with the people of Kansas, to listen to them, and to work for them.

“Thank you lord for enabling us to live in such a time and space that gave us the opportunity and privilege to know Bob Dole,” said Roberts.

Following the service at the National Cathedral, Dole’s casket stopped by the National World War II Memorial. It was a fitting stop for the World War II hero who helped make that memorial a reality.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta shooting
Witness shares account of North Augusta shooting that injured officer
North Augusta Public Safety Officer shot in leg in downtown shooting incident
North Augusta officer injured in downtown shoot-out: What we know
From left: Thomas Michael Airington and Lt. Aaron Fittery
N. Augusta officer doing well after shooting; suspect identified
Thomas Michael Airington
Suspect in officer shooting has long list of offenses
Emily’s story and TikTok
I-TEAM | Social media and suicide: TikTok’s delayed response

Latest News

The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., is carried down the East steps of Capitol Hill in...
Dole honored at home as ‘greatest’ of ‘Greatest Generation’
Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse
Burglar met with gunfire after breaking into Hephzibah home (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Burglar met with gunfire after breaking into Hephzibah home
Severe deadly tornadoes causes major damage is six states. (Source: Brett Adair/LSM via CNN...
Deadly tornadoes tear through 6 states
This photo provided by Blue Origin shows, from left: Dylan Taylor, Lane Bess, Cameron Bess,...
NFL, TV’s Strahan flies in space with astronaut’s daughter