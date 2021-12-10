Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect until 6 AM Saturday. Temperatures will hold steady in the 50s into tonight. Skies will stay cloudy and isolated showers/patches of mist will continue through the overnight. Warmer air will move in by Saturday morning as winds turn out of the south. Sunrise temperatures early Saturday will be in the low 60s.

We will be warmer Saturday before the front finally moves east of us by Sunday morning. Morning lows Saturday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Afternoon highs will be in the low 70s. Most of daylight hours should stay dry, but cloudy and breezy. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest between 12-18 mph. Widespread rain is expected late Saturday evening into Saturday night as a line of showers and storms move through the region ahead of the front. A few gusty thunderstorms are possible, but the severe weather risk is low.

Rain will clear out by Sunday morning. Sunny skies and cooler conditions are expected Sunday. Morning lows will be in the upper 40s and highs will be in the near 60. Winds will be out of the northeast between 8-12 mph.

Sunny and seasonal weather expected Monday with mornings lows in the mid 30s and afternoon highs near 60.

Cool mornings near 40 early Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 60s and then near 70 Wednesday. Dry weather is expected through the middle of next week.

