Deadly pattern develops: Local fires kill 4 people in a week

By Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WINDSOR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person in Windsor became the fourth person to die in a fire within a week in the CSRA during a time of year when fire dangers rise.

The latest deadly fire was reported at 5:45 a.m. at 526 Water Oak Drive, down the street from Oakwood Windsor Elementary School.

Arriving crews found a camper that was fully ablaze.

After the fire was out, a body was found inside the camper. The victim had extensive thermal injuries and will be autopsied Friday in Newberry for positive identification and cause of death, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.

MORE | Looking at code violation issues at Azalea Park Apartments after fire displaces 15

Authorities are investigating the origin and cause of the fire — the third deadly one in the CSRA within the past week.

Eugenia Gosdin, 82, died after suffering severe burns over 80 percent of her body on Wednesday in Augusta. She was cooking at her home in the 1800 block of Telfair Street when the fire jumped onto her clothes.

And two elderly sisters died in a fire Dec. 3 at 110 White Ash St. in Warrenville. Leila Ann Gantt, 72, and her sister Alice Gantt, 68, were trapped inside and died of smoke and soot inhalation and thermal injuries.

And although it wasn’t deadly, a fire late Wednesday at the Azalea Park Apartments in Augusta displaced at least 15 residents.

Dangerous time of year

The deaths of at least three elderly residents come at a time of year when fire dangers rise, especially for older people.

“Older adults are at increased risk from home fires,” Augusta Fire Chief and Emergency Management Agency Director Antonio Burden said recently. “Older adults should have an escape plan in case of an emergency and have their home heating system inspected or professionally cleaned annually to make sure it’s in working order.”

According to the National Fire Prevention Association, heating is the second leading cause of home fires. Nationally, most heating-related home fires occur between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

“The biggest mistake is putting something too close to a heating source,” Burden said. “Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away from space heaters, fireplaces, stoves, and candles.”

Locally, space heaters are a common reason for heating-related home fires. People are encouraged to purchase space heaters that have an automatic shut-off switch that gets activated if it tips over. Also, purchase safe heaters that have been tested by a safety laboratory (there’s a sticker on the box).

Other fire safety steps include:

  • Plug portable electric heaters into outlets directly. Do not use extension cords or power strips.
  • Turn space heaters off when you leave a room or are beginning to fall asleep.
  • Keep pets away from heaters as their fur may catch fire or suffer burns.
  • Refuel gas-burning heaters outside.
  • Check portable heaters regularly throughout the winter months.

