Advertisement

Canada taps into maple syrup reserve

By CBC News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURIERVILLE, Quebec (CBC) - Welcome to Laurierville, a small, unassuming town about a two-hour drive from Montreal. It’s got its church, its bank, its library and its maple syrup emergency reserve.

That’s right, the world’s only emergency supply of that oh-so-sweet sticky stuff.

“As you can see, we’re not out of syrup,” said David Hall, a maple syrup producer.

The organization that governs Quebec’s maple syrup producers have been stockpiling gallons of the so-called “liquid gold” in Laurierville for 21 years.

It’s a strategic move to ensure no Canadian has to deal with a lack of syrup at the breakfast table.

“We take syrup off the market when it’s in a surplus when there’s no home for it. We put it in the white barrels here,” Hall said. “We store it, and when it comes time, we have a year like this year where sales went up, production went down a bit - we’re able to fill the market.”

Every single one of the barrels has about 272 kilos of maple syrup inside, the equivalent of about 400 cans. It’s about 45 million kilograms in all, the producers said.

They’re tapping into about half of it after a less-than-stellar year of production.

It’s a significant chunk from the reserve, but producers said it’s serving its purpose.

“I feel that next December, when we talk, people will still be putting maple syrup on their pancakes,” Hall said. “I don’t believe we going to have to resort to Aunt Jemima or corn syrup.”

Don’t worry, there won’t be any maple syrup heist from the warehouse.

“I wouldn’t try and break in, that’s all I’ll say,” Hall said.

Copyright 2021 CBC News via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta Public Safety Officer shot in leg in downtown shooting incident
North Augusta officer injured in downtown shoot-out: What we know
Emily's story
I-TEAM: Hoping to help others, mom shares story of daughter’s suicide
North Augusta shooting
Witness shares account of North Augusta shooting that injured officer
A fire late Dec. 8, 2021, displaced 15 people at the Azalea Park Apartments in Augusta.
Separate Augusta fires kill 82-year-old woman, displace 15
DeKalb McDonald's dispute
Ga. McDonald’s staffer reportedly draws gun in dispute over mask

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Court won’t stop Texas abortion ban, but OKs clinics’ suit
President Joe Biden speaks from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
LIVE: Biden delivers closing remarks, to focus on elections, media as democracy summit wraps
Mike Nesmith, of The Monkees, performs on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Rosemont Theatre in...
Michael Nesmith of The Monkees dies at age 78
The casket of Bob Dole is carried into Washington National Cathedral ahead of Friday's service.
LIVE: Bob Dole remembered as ‘giant of our time and of all time’
Former Saints player Glenn Foster dies in police custody
Attorneys: Former NFL player Glenn Foster was found dead in police cruiser at Ala. medical facility