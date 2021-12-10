Boil water advisory issued for town of Jackson

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A boil water advisory is in effect for the town of Jackson, South Carolina until further notice.

There have been no reports of contamination so far, however as a precautionary measure, customers should boil water prior to drinking or cooking once service is restored, until notified otherwise. Also, any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

This advisory is in place due to a main water break. We will update residents when the boil water advisory is lifted.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.