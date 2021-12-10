Advertisement

Boil water advisory issued for town of Jackson

A boil advisory has been issued for a portion of Juban Road in Denham Springs.
A boil advisory has been issued for a portion of Juban Road in Denham Springs.(unsplash.com)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A boil water advisory is in effect for the town of Jackson, South Carolina until further notice.

There have been no reports of contamination so far, however as a precautionary measure, customers should boil water prior to drinking or cooking once service is restored, until notified otherwise. Also, any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

This advisory is in place due to a main water break. We will update residents when the boil water advisory is lifted.

MORE: | North Augusta residents cope with overnight power outages

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta shooting
Witness shares account of North Augusta shooting that injured officer
North Augusta Public Safety Officer shot in leg in downtown shooting incident
North Augusta officer injured in downtown shoot-out: What we know
From left: Thomas Michael Airington and Lt. Aaron Fittery
N. Augusta officer doing well after shooting; suspect identified
Thomas Michael Airington
Suspect in officer shooting has long list of offenses
Emily’s story and TikTok
I-TEAM | Social media and suicide: TikTok’s delayed response

Latest News

Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse
Burglar met with gunfire after breaking into Hephzibah home (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Burglar met with gunfire after breaking into Hephzibah home
Downtown Augusta
City of Augusta cancels Christmas parade
A Kentucky candle factory was leveled by a tornado in "one of the toughest nights" in state...
DCC: Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states
Woman stabbed to death in Augusta
Woman stabbed to death, stepfather in custody