Augusta 38-year-old woman arrested in abuse of parent

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An adult daughter has been arrested on suspicion of elder abuse after one of her parents was in critical condition at a local hospital.

The arrest came after the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded Dec. 5 to the Augusta University Medical Center emergency room for a suspicious situation concerning the welfare of an elderly subject.

The 62-year-old victim was listed in critical condition at that time.

The sheriff’s agency has been investigating this case, which has resulted in the arrest Friday of the victim’s daughter, Dianna Laws, 38, of Augusta, according to deputies.

She has been committed to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on two felony charges – neglect to a disabled adult, elder or resident and exploitation of an elderly or disabled person, according to authorities.

