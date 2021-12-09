Advertisement

Shopping spree helps brighten young burn patients’ holidays

By Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:36 PM EST
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A holiday shopping spree helped brighten the holiday season for pediatric burn patients.

They got to share the experience with the doctors who treated them.

It’s called Shop With a Doc, and through many sponsors and donations, each child shops with their doctor and favorite hospital staff for the toys on their holiday wish list.

The Walmart in Evans was transformed into a holiday wonderland Tuesday, and Santa himself was there.

Doctors say it’s so important.

Because burns are so painful, it’s good to bring a smile to the young ones’ faces, said Dr. Zaheed Hassan of the JMS Burn Center at Doctors Hospital.

This serves as one of the first normal, lighthearted experiences of their recovery.

Shop With a Doc is sponsored by the Burn Foundation of America, which has a mission to provide patients of JMS Burn Center with assistance that promotes healing and a successful transition home.

Toward those ends:

  • The foundation’s Chavis House offers a comfortable place for family to stay nearby during the hospital stay.
  • Upon discharge, the foundation offers patients assistance with prescriptions, transportation, mobility devices, compression garments and other needs that remove barriers to a successful healing.
  • The foundation also follows up with patient and family progress and to connect them with resources.

