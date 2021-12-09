Georgia expands personal finance education for all students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia is making changes to ensure all students receive more personal finance instruction they can apply to their daily lives after high school, state education leaders announced.

The Georgia Board of Education on Thursday approved proposed revisions to the current high school economics course. The changes significantly expand the amount of personal finance instruction every Georgia high school student receives.

During the revised course, which is required for all Georgia high school students, students will learn about managing and balancing budgets; understanding and building credit; protecting against identity theft and consumer protections; and understanding tax forms, student loan applications and pay stubs.

Students will also receive a foundation in the fundamentals of economic decision-making, microeconomics, macroeconomics and international economics, with a specific focus on how they can apply that knowledge to their own personal finances.

“This revised course will ensure that every Georgia high school student will learn essential life skills,” state Superintendent Richard Woods said.

The updated course standards will be implemented during the 2022-2023 school year.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.