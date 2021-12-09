North Augusta officer injured in downtown shoot-out: What we know

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Augusta Public Safety officer was shot Thursday afternoon during a exchange of gunfire in downtown North Augusta.

The officer was quickly transported to a local hospital to receive further medical attention for a wound to the leg that was not life-threatening.

According to North Augusta Public Safety, the call came in around 4:30 p.m.

Officers got involved with an incident that eventually led to shots being fired in the 400 block of Georgia Avenue across from the Wells Fargo bank branch and Gary’s Hamburgers.

There was a large law enforcement presence in downtown North Augusta after the apparent police chase with multiple shots fired involving a black Dodge truck.

In a video provided to us, we can see the officers approach the Dodge truck, then quickly run away. We can see that the passenger side window of the truck was cracked and blown out. There were four people riding in the truck at the time of the incident.

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety soon secured the area. All suspects are either in custody or being detained pending further investigation.

The whole block of Georgia Avenue was shut down and traffic was diverted.

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division were soon on the scene handling the primary investigation. North Augusta Public Safety has requested that SLED investigate the officer-involved shooting.

WATCH VIDEOS OF ON-FOOT CHASE IN NORTH AUGUSTA:

Black Dodge truck involved in North Augusta shooting incident (WRDW)

