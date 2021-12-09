Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We will enter the warm sector of our next approaching cold front today. Afternoon highs will vary from the mid 50s to mid 60s, north to south. Scattered showers will be possible during the day as a warm front lifts north of the region. Winds will be out of the south-southeast between 3-8 mph.

We will be warm again Saturday before the front finally moves east of us by Sunday morning. Morning lows Saturday will be in the upper 50s and afternoon highs will be close to records in the upper 70s. Most of daylight hours should stay dry, but cloudy and breezy. Widespread rain is expected late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night as a line of showers and storms move through the region ahead of the front. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest between 12-18 mph.

Rain will clear out by Sunday morning. Sunny skies and cooler conditions are expected Sunday. Morning lows will be in the upper 40s and highs will be in the near 60.

Sunny and seasonal weather expected Monday with mornings lows in the mid 30s and afternoon highs near 60. High temperatures get close to 70 again by the middle of next week.

