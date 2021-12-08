Advertisement

Wrongfully convicted Massachusetts man freed after 27 years

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - A Massachusetts man who spent over two decades in prison for what a court is calling a wrongful murder and armed robbery conviction has been released from prison.

WCVB-TV reports that James Lucien, 48, was serving a life sentence in connection to the 1994 fatal shooting of Ryan Edwards, 23.

“I feel good because I’m with my family now,” Lucien said Tuesday after Judge Robert Ullman cleared the convictions against him in Suffolk County Superior Court. “I’ve been waiting a whole 27 years for this, and now I have the opportunity to be free.”

Lucien’s defense attorney Dennis Toomey argued during a hearing that the murder and robbery convictions against his client should be tossed because of an improper police investigation.

“The heart of our appellate argument here is that the jury simply did not hear evidence they could have used to acquit Mr. Lucien, so he didn’t get due process,” Toomey said.

“Almost everywhere we look in this case, there are serious problems,” Special Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Jeanne Kempthorne said during the hearing.

According to the station, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said a former Boston police officer involved in Lucien’s case, Det. John Brazil, participated in a sprawling corruption scheme from 1990 to 1996 with other officers, in which they conspired to lie, rob and steal from drug dealers by submitting false warrant applications and then seize cash, representing drug trade proceeds, and kept it for themselves.

Brazil cooperated in a federal investigation and testified against Boston police detectives Kenneth Acerra and Walter Robinson, both of whom pled guilty, according to the DA’s office. Brazil was given immunity in exchange for his testimony and served no time. He is currently collecting a pension.

Edwards’s family members opposed Lucien’s release.

“I think it’s horrible,” said Dionne Richards, Edwards’ sister. “Now he’s free and there’s nobody to help our family, and my brother’s murder goes as another unsolved murder.”

Ullman urged Edwards’ family not to blame Lucien, but instead Brazil, who allegedly lied and tampered with evidence.

“It’s clear to me that justice may not have been done as to the murder and armed robbery charges,” the judge said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth McPherson
I-TEAM: Justice delayed, justice denied? Augusta psychologist accused of child molestation has yet to go to trial
A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Woman reportedly breastfed her cat on flight to Atlanta
Georgia State Patrol
Ga. troopers investigate fatal crash involving sheriff’s patrol car
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Shooting at Augusta hotel sends 1 person to hospital
Cross Creek High School
Pair of students nabbed in separate threats at 2 local schools

Latest News

According to the NCEL, Scotty Thomas decided to take both prizes as lump-sum payments so he...
Man receives double the winnings after accidentally playing same numbers twice in lottery
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
Pfizer says COVID booster offers protection against omicron
FILE - Kelly Stokes, Kathy Webb, LaKisha Scott and Brenda Flemons picket outside Kellogg Co. on...
Kellogg’s workers reject deal with 3% raises; strike continues
FILE - Pharmaceutical chief Martin Shkreli speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 4,...
‘Pharma Bro’ firm reaches $40M settlement in gouging case
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Closing arguments set in actor Jussie Smollett’s trial