One person injured in Texas mall shooting, authorities say

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Officers in Texas swarmed a local mall to respond to a disturbance that was momentarily upgraded to an active shooter situation, KWTX reported.

“We do have one injured and the victim has been airlifted to Baylor Scott and White with unknown injuries,” Killeen Police Department said. “We continue to evacuate the mall and we ask the community to stay clear from the area.”

A spokesperson for the police department said the shooter’s status is “unknown.”

The incident happened at Killeen Mall shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Our officers are currently working a situation at the Killeen Mall. We ask the community to please stay away from the area at this time,” police said in tweet shortly after responding to the incident.

By 7:30 p.m., more than a dozen police units were on the scene.

