Advertisement

Local singer-songwriter Skilyer Hicks dies

By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sad news to pass along – we’ve learned a local singer-songwriter who appeared on America’s Got Talent has lost her life.

Skilyr Hicks stepped into the national spotlight eight years ago appearing before millions of people on America’s Got Talent. She told the audience back then she started performing to help her cope with her on father’s death.

Millions more watched her sing on YouTube. But Skilyr’s family was always upfront about her struggles with substance abuse.

She died unexpectedly at 23 years old.

MORE: | Greater Augusta Arts Council gets $250,000 to distribute as grants

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth McPherson
I-TEAM: Justice delayed, justice denied? Augusta psychologist accused of child molestation has yet to go to trial
A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Woman reportedly breastfed her cat on flight to Atlanta
Georgia State Patrol
Ga. troopers investigate fatal crash involving sheriff’s patrol car
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Shooting at Augusta hotel sends 1 person to hospital
Cross Creek High School
Pair of students nabbed in separate threats at 2 local schools

Latest News

Change this caption before publishing
1 dead after plane crash in Statesboro
What do the federal vaccine mandate rulings mean for employees locally?
Skilyr Hicks
Local singer-songwriter dies
Federal vaccine mandates caught up in court
Federal vaccine mandates caught up in court